Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $29.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HBCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $37.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $272.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.52. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Bancorp by 344.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Home Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Home Bancorp by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Home Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Home Bancorp by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

