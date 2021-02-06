Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will post $430,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $600,000.00. Homology Medicines posted sales of $560,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year sales of $2.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 million to $2.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.53 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

In related news, insider Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $6,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,026,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,843,300. 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 151.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIXX traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,037. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of -0.24.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

