Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 36,940 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. James Hambro & Partners raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 135,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $564,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 205,800 shares of company stock valued at $860,624. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $202.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $142.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

