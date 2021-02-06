Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 38,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRL. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

