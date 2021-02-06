HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Short Interest Up 12.6% in January

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,340,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 18,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HPQ stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. HP has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $26.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that HP will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in HP by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 145,921 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 23,370 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 53.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 38,266.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 738,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after buying an additional 736,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

