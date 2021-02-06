Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at 140166

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target reduced by 140166 from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HUBG. Susquehanna cut their price target on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.55.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.06. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $61.37.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,380,000 after acquiring an additional 264,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hub Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Hub Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 894,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,916,000 after acquiring an additional 180,286 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 392,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,698,000 after purchasing an additional 122,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 39.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 99,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

