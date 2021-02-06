Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Cowen

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HUBG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hub Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.55.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $61.37.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,380,000 after buying an additional 264,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hub Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,925,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Hub Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 894,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,916,000 after buying an additional 180,286 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hub Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 392,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after buying an additional 122,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 39.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 99,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

