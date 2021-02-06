Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS HUMRF opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. Hummingbird Resources has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.55.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

