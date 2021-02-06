Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Shares of HCM stock opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. Hutchison China MediTech has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 52.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 650.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 10.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 8.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

