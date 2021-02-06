Hyper Speed Network (HSN) Reaches One Day Volume of $36.00

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Hyper Speed Network has traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar. One Hyper Speed Network coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Hyper Speed Network has a market cap of $97,192.06 and $36.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper Speed Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00063657 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.83 or 0.01207530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.29 or 0.06487254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00053048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00035780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00021893 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00015814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Hyper Speed Network Profile

Hyper Speed Network is a coin. Hyper Speed Network’s total supply is 940,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,987,866 coins. The Reddit community for Hyper Speed Network is /r/HyperSpeedNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hyper Speed Network is medium.com/@hyperspeednetwork2019. Hyper Speed Network’s official website is www.hsn.link.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyper Speed Network (HSN) is a Public Chain + 5G Application value eco- network. As the basic public chain of the 5G digital economy, HSN aims to make complex application scenarios network- enabled by using blockchain, so as to assist the industrial development in the 5G age. After the main net launch, HSN will be widely used in cloud VR/AR, Smart Security, Internet of Vehicles (IoV), Smart City, Smart Manufacturing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), SD-WAN + NAS, Mesh products, edge computing modules, and other applications of the 5G environment. “

Hyper Speed Network Coin Trading

Hyper Speed Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Speed Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Speed Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Speed Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Speed Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Speed Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.