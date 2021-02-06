HyperDAO (HDAO) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One HyperDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $6,114.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00051311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00177340 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00084995 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00062109 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00225558 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00044108 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,694,817 tokens. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao.

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

