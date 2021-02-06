IAA (NYSE:IAA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research downgraded IAA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.95. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $66.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,454,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,340,000 after purchasing an additional 281,966 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of IAA by 1,719.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 55,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IAA by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,052,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

