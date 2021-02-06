ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ICL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ICL Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens downgraded ICL Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

NYSE:ICL opened at $5.37 on Friday. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter valued at about $126,074,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 367.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,106,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,764 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,709,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,423 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,574,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ICL Group by 209.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 289,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 195,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

