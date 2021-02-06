Idle (IDLE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.06 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 6th. Idle has a market cap of $15.56 million and $1.06 million worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idle has traded 94.6% higher against the dollar. One Idle token can now be purchased for about $14.35 or 0.00035692 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00049968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.37 or 0.00187430 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00061422 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00072391 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00224557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00043461 BTC.

Idle Token Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,084,263 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com. The official website for Idle is idle.finance.

Buying and Selling Idle

Idle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

