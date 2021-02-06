IFP Advisors Inc Buys 927 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $25.98 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on IPG shares. TheStreet raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays began coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.