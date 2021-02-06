IFP Advisors Inc Buys New Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QS opened at $44.90 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.