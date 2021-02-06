IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 869 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 33,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,313,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 825,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,683,000 after acquiring an additional 300,250 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM opened at $88.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $90.42.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.03.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.