IFP Advisors Inc Has $60,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 772.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Jabil by 27,650.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Jabil by 124.8% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $163,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $455,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,712,601.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,057. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.50. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $46.18.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. Jabil’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

