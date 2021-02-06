IFP Advisors Inc Has $70,000 Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 159.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 60.0% during the third quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

JBLU opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

