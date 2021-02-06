IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,164 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,557,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,702,000 after buying an additional 186,413 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,710,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,195,000 after buying an additional 343,577 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,521,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,063,000 after purchasing an additional 302,995 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,017,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 316,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 861,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 74,102 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $23.76.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.