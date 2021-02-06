IFP Advisors Inc Sells 575 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 230.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,892 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,357,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,477,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 657.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,796,000 after buying an additional 83,994 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $193.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.77. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $214.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

