IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$38.00 at Canaccord Genuity

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$36.50 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.83.

Shares of TSE IGM opened at C$36.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$35.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85. IGM Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of C$20.96 and a 12-month high of C$40.38.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$790.62 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.665061 EPS for the current year.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

