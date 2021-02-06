II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IIVI. Bank of America began coverage on II-VI in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on II-VI from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded II-VI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on II-VI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -799.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.35 and its 200-day moving average is $58.60. II-VI has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $96.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $728.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.86 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,920 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $113,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,894.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $783,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,104,874.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,887 shares of company stock valued at $26,294,595. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in II-VI by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in II-VI by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

