Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Illumina were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Illumina by 437.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total value of $891,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 197,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,817,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total value of $1,529,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,203,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,837 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,137. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILMN stock opened at $428.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $387.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $453.68.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.85.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

