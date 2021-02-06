IMC International Mining (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Trading 9.2% Higher

IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) traded up 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 50,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 109,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

IMC International Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMIMF)

IMC International Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

