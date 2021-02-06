Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $368.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. Immunic has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $23.39.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunic will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Immunic by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 217,897 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Immunic by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Immunic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 111.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

