Incent Price Tops $0.0362 on Top Exchanges (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded down 48.2% against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $32.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00050678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00176872 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00062076 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00074973 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00224690 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00043358 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Incent’s official website is incent.com.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

