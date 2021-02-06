Independent Research Analysts Give Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) a €35.50 Price Target

Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IFXA. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.37 ($38.08).

Get Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) alerts:

Infineon Technologies AG has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.