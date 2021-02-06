Indivior PLC (INDV.L) (LON:INDV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $114.02

Shares of Indivior PLC (INDV.L) (LON:INDV) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.02 and traded as high as $143.30. Indivior PLC (INDV.L) shares last traded at $139.40, with a volume of 1,273,985 shares changing hands.

INDV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Indivior PLC (INDV.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Indivior PLC (INDV.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Indivior PLC (INDV.L) alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -5.45.

About Indivior PLC (INDV.L) (LON:INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior PLC (INDV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior PLC (INDV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.