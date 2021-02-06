INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Stock Price Down 1.5%

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)’s stock price was down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.12 and last traded at $65.12. Approximately 1,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 5,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.10.

The company has a market cap of $368.38 million, a P/E ratio of -78.46 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDT)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

