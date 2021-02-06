Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €38.00 by UBS Group

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) received a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IFXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.70 ($50.24) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.37 ($38.08).

Infineon Technologies AG has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

