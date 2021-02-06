Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives $8.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.58.

INFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Infinera alerts:

In other news, Director Hooshmand Kambiz sold 42,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $316,795.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,868.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 18,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $170,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,943 shares of company stock worth $3,735,281. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,034,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,965,000 after buying an additional 580,604 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 33,784 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. 1,789,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,833. Infinera has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.