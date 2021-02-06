Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INFI. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.13.

INFI stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $4.38.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

