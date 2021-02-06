Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IFJPY shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut Informa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Peel Hunt cut Informa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Informa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut Informa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Informa alerts:

IFJPY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.57. 16,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,006. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. Informa has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $21.58.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.