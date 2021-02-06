Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) PT Raised to $82.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) had its price target lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

Ingredion stock opened at $83.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.82. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 24.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ingredion by 8.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

