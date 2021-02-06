Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 196.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Innate Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Innate Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IPHA opened at $4.39 on Thursday. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $346.73 million and a P/E ratio of -12.91.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.