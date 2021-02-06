Innova (INN) Price Tops $0.0122 on Major Exchanges

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Innova has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Innova has a total market capitalization of $84,488.25 and approximately $44.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00015972 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000694 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.