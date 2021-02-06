Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (BATS:PAPR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (BATS:PAPR)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.42 and last traded at $27.42. Approximately 14,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.