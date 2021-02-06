Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) PT Raised to $25.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.13% from the stock’s current price.

INOV has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $26.92 on Thursday. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 673.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Inovalon’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,209.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $138,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,879.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,996 shares of company stock valued at $302,859. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter worth about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

