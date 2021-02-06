Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

INOV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.10.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 673.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,362,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $138,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,879.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,996 shares of company stock valued at $302,859. 49.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,084,000 after purchasing an additional 313,443 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 77,280 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

