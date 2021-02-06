Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells $715,515.64 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $715,515.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,906 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,651.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at $217,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

