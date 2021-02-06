Insider Selling: Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 271,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,507,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KOSS opened at $19.98 on Friday. Koss Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $127.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Koss as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Koss from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

