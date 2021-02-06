Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $3,149,200.00.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $2,819,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,855,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $1,241,400.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total value of $3,272,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,385,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $489,650.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $1,736,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $176.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $185.98. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.01 and a 200 day moving average of $95.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Moderna by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,202,000 after buying an additional 239,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 116,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.72.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

