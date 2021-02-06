Insider Selling: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,008,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gil M. Labrucherie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, February 4th, Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $990,500.00.

NKTR stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $25.06.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.