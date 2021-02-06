Insider Selling: OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) CEO Sells 7,349 Shares of Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 7,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $368,772.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,208 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.87.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1,625.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 585.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

