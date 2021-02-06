Insider Selling: SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Sells 2,684 Shares of Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.51, for a total transaction of $1,252,112.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michelle Draper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56.

SIVB stock opened at $490.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.36. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $497.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SIVB. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

