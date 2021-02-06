Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Sells 6,365 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Kaiden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Robert Kaiden sold 11,764 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $510,675.24.

TWTR stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $57.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of -41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 137.4% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,541,000 after buying an additional 4,519,930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $165,990,000 after purchasing an additional 109,404 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $52,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,456 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,064 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $100,491,000 after purchasing an additional 245,311 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

