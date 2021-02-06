Insider Selling: Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) CEO Sells $84,467.50 in Stock

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,267.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Umpqua stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 205.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stephens began coverage on Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

