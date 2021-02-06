Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Shares Purchased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC raised its stake in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Inspire 100 ETF worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 245,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIBL opened at $37.66 on Friday. Inspire 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74.

