Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,802 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPE stock opened at $141.40 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

